Giant Forest in Sequoia National Park to remain closed until Jan. 14

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officials at Sequoia National Park are trying to make sure the Giant Forest area is safe before reopening to visitors.Recent wet weather forced the National Park Service to close the Giant Forest.The area will reopen once progress is made in clearing up the area.In the meantime, the Giant Forest will remain closed with the next possible reopening date this Friday, January 14.If you are planning to visit Grant Grove in Kings Canyon National Park to see the Sequoias, the park service reminds drivers that chains will be required.