Accuweather Forecast: 4th Of July Forecast

Good morning and happy Independence Day!We starting off mild this morning. We are going to see plenty of sunshine today with clear skies tonight. This afternoon expect temperatures in the upper 90S and low triple digits. A ridge of high pressure is building in giving us above normal temperatures.The ridge will start to shift off to the east by Monday. This will allow for a marine layer to start to deepen and will slightly cool us off to the mid to low 90s next week. However the upper 90s return as high pressure is expected to build in again.Weather Anchor Alyssa Flores will have your full forecast on Action News.