Accuweather Forecast: Another Fall-Like Day in the Central Valley

Good Monday Morning!A cool start to the day with temperatures in the upper 50s for most of the Central Valley and this afternoon we will have another round of fall-like temperatures. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Fresno's forecast high of 86 degrees is well below the average of 93 degrees for early September. Winds will pick up late this afternoon and this evening as another push of cool air flows into the Valley. Winds will be from the northwest at 10 to 15 m.p.h. with gust of 20 to 30 m.p.h. in some areas. We still have a few days with highs in the 80 before a warm up arrives by the end of the week with highs in the 90s. Triple digit temperatures could be possible in some parts of the Valley on Friday and Saturday.Reuben Contreras will have your full forecast on Action News AM Live.