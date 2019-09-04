Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Another round of triple digit temperatures

By , and
Good Wednesday Morning!

Another mild start to the day with mostly clear skies across the Central Valley. For this afternoon expect mostly sunny skies with triple digit temperatures. Fresno's forecast high of 102 degrees is well above the average of 94 degrees but still below records. While conditions will be dry in the Central Valley the crest of the Sierra has a slight chance of showers & thunderstorms this afternoon. By the end of the week a cooling trend begins with seasonable conditions but this weekend temperatures will drop down into the 80s for most of the Central Valley.

Reuben Contreras will have your full forecast on Action News.


Get the free AccuWeather app for iOS
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

(click or tap the images below for a larger version)

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighters battle third fire at vacant building in central Fresno this year
6 people displaced after apartment fire in east central Fresno
10-year-old girl struck by car in Coalinga, police say
Tulare Co. homicide victim identified as 56-year-old dairy owner
Suspect stole ag equipment then sold it on Facebook for a profit
Community mourns loss of beloved coach who died after suffering brain aneurysm
Merced Police looking for missing at-risk woman with dementia
Show More
Tulare Co. K9 shot after it mistakes undercover detective as carjacking suspect
Visalia police officer injured while trying to stop aggressive suspect
Doordash driver caught on camera stealing tips from northeast Fresno eatery
Attorney: Video of woman slamming car into another woman doesn't show whole story
'Historic tragedy:' 7 dead, rescue efforts underway in Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian
More TOP STORIES News