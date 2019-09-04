Accuweather Forecast: Another round of triple digit temperatures

Good Wednesday Morning!Another mild start to the day with mostly clear skies across the Central Valley. For this afternoon expect mostly sunny skies with triple digit temperatures. Fresno's forecast high of 102 degrees is well above the average of 94 degrees but still below records. While conditions will be dry in the Central Valley the crest of the Sierra has a slight chance of showers & thunderstorms this afternoon. By the end of the week a cooling trend begins with seasonable conditions but this weekend temperatures will drop down into the 80s for most of the Central Valley.Reuben Contreras will have your full forecast on Action News.