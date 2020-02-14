Accuweather Forecast: Big Changes

We have another afternoon of record breaking heat for Fresno with the past record set at 79 and we are forecasting a high of 81. We will be in and out of the cloud cover this afternoon and a storm system approaches but we will be dry. Saturday we will drop in to the low 70s with a partly cloudy sky. Saturday evening snow will move in to the mountains and a few showers possible for the valley. Saturday will be the main day for this system with around .20 inches of rainfall possible for the foothills and south valley. We could see 5+ inches of snowfall for elevations around 6000 feet and we could see an inch or two on the grapevine Sunday night into Monday morning. Temperatures will drop drastically Sunday and we will only make it in to the upper 50s. A thunderstorm will be possible through Sunday. Monday we start off dry and continue to warm up throughout the week.Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.