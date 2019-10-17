Accuweather Forecast: Breezy and cooler today.

Good Thursday Morning!A nice autumn cool down is finally here for the Central Valley. Today's high temperatures will drop down into the 70s with breezy conditions. Winds will pick up from the northwest at 10 to 20 m.p.h. Gusts up to 30 m.p.h. will be possible this afternoon. Especially on the west side of the Valley with areas of blowing dust. Winds will calm down on Friday and we will be the cooler temperatures into the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Expect a warm up next week with temperatures back in the mid-80s for most of the Valley.Reuben Contreras will have your full forecast on Action News.