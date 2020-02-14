Accuweather Forecast: Cooling Trend

Pretty good start to this morning with almost full visibility across the valley and good air quality. Temperatures this morning are pretty mild in the mid-60s. Through this afternoon we will see a bit of hazy sunshine with temperatures in the mid-80s by noon and upper 80s low 90s by this afternoon. Fresno will reach a high of 89 today. There is still an air quality alert in place this afternoon with most of the Valley unhealthy for sensitive groups and Fresno county is unhealthy for everyone. A quick low pressure system will move through slowly dropping our temperatures in to the low to mid 80s by Friday. By next week we warm up quite a bit to the upper 90s and possibly breaking in to the triple digits in a few spots. As of now there is no rain in our seven day forecast.Chief Meteorologist Kevin Musso will have your full forecast on Action News.