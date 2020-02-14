Accuweather Forecast: Damaging High Sierra Wind

A mild start to the morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s with a mostly clear sky. Wind speeds are already picking up in the valley this morning around 10-15 mph but will really start to ramp up this afternoon. Today temperatures will warm to around average for this time of year. High temperatures will warm to the upper 60s with a few spots as warm as the 70s with lots of sunshine. Fresno will reach a high of 68. Wind picks up today with the chance of wind gusts up to 35 mph for the valley where we have a wind advisory for the central and western portions of the valley from noon to 8pm. There is a high wind warning for the central sierra from 1pm to 5pm with wind 60+ mph which could lead to trees and power lines down. Wind will calm down tomorrow afternoon. Rest of the week we will stay dry, sunny, and temperatures will stick to the upper 60s and 70s.Meteorologist Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.