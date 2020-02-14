Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Days Of Rain

Starting off this Thursday quiet and dry with mild temperatures. This afternoon most of the central valley will stay dry with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be well above the average high of 67 and we will make it in to the mid to upper 70s. Kern County could see a stray shower and storm today but the rest of the valley will stay dry. Friday will be beautiful with more sunshine and temperatures back in to the mid-70s. Saturday we will start off dry but by the evening a very strong and cold low pressure system will start to approach California. By Sunday morning we will see widespread rain throughout the valley that will last all day and heavy snow in the mountains. This will continue all day Monday, most of the day Tuesday and possibly linger a bit in to Wednesday morning. Temperatures will dip below average in to the upper 50s and low 60s in to next week. Tuesday is St. Patrick's Day and is looking to be a bit rainy and chilly.

Meteorologist Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.

