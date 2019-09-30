Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Expect another cool autumn afternoon.

By , and
Good Monday Morning!

Expect another cool autumn afternoon in the Central Valley. Highs will be in the low 70s with plenty of sunshine. Fresno's forecast high of 71 degrees is well below the average of 86 degrees for late September. Skies will be clear tonight and that will allow for chilly conditions. Overnight lows for most of the Central Valley be in the upper 40s. Temperatures warm back up to the 80s by the middle of the week followed by more seasonable conditions later this week and into this weekend.

Reuben Contreras will have your full forecast on Action News.

Get the free AccuWeather app for iOS
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

(click or tap the images below for a larger version)

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA to let college athletes make money, defying NCAA
Family remembers cousins killed in Hanford crash
Authorities investigating Visalia house fire possibly sparked by honey oil lab
More than $1.5 million of marijuana products found during traffic stop in Kern County
Community raises $7,000 for family of teen killed in Fresno County DUI crash
Forever 21 fashion chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Horse dies at Santa Anita Park on second day of season
Show More
Man charged with terrorism after driving SUV through mall
Stockton woman who livestreamed deadly DUI crash out of prison
Reedley firefighters investigating deadly house fire
NYPD officer, suspect killed during struggle in the Bronx
At least two detained in central Fresno shooting investigation
More TOP STORIES News