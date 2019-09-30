Accuweather Forecast: Expect another cool autumn afternoon.

Good Monday Morning!Expect another cool autumn afternoon in the Central Valley. Highs will be in the low 70s with plenty of sunshine. Fresno's forecast high of 71 degrees is well below the average of 86 degrees for late September. Skies will be clear tonight and that will allow for chilly conditions. Overnight lows for most of the Central Valley be in the upper 40s. Temperatures warm back up to the 80s by the middle of the week followed by more seasonable conditions later this week and into this weekend.Reuben Contreras will have your full forecast on Action News.