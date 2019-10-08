Accuweather Forecast: Hazy and very warm today.

Good Tuesday Morning!Expect another round of summer-like temperatures with hazy sunshine this afternoon in the Central Valley. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the low 90s. In addition to haze there will be areas of smoke mainly to the east and north areas of the Valley due to the Briceburg Wildfire in Mariposa County. A big cool down arrives on Wednesday with breezy conditions. Winds will pick up from the northwest at 10 to 20 m.p.h. Temperatures will drop into the mid-70s across the Central Valley. By the end of the week into the weekend temperatures warm back up to seasonable conditions. Highs will be in the low 80s with sunny skies.Reuben Contreras will have your full forecast on Action News.