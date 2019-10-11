Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Hazy sunshine and mild temperatures.

By , and
Happy Friday!

Another chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 40s for most of the Valley but a minor warm up begins this afternoon. Today's highs will be in the upper 70s to the low 80s. Skies will be hazy for most the Valley due to smoke from the Briceburg wildfire near Mariposa. Temperatures move up to the low 80s this weekend and for most of next week. Low 80s are seasonable for the Central Valley in mid-October.

Reuben Contreras will have your full forecast on Action News.

