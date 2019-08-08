Accuweather Forecast: Here comes the cool down

Tonight - Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
Thursday - Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night - Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Kevin Musso will have your full forecast on Action News.
