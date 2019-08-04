Accuweather Forecast: Hot Start To The Week

Happy Sunday!Temperatures will start off mild in the 60s and 70s. Highs today will range from 99-105 degrees. The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District has issued an Air Quality Alert for San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced and Madera Counties. The alert was issued because of smoke from the Marsh Complex fires burning in Contra Costa County. This alert is in effect until Monday. Daytime highs will hover around the century mark until about Wednesday. Then temperatures are expected to be below normal in the low 90s by the weekend.Meteorologist Cristina Davies will have your full forecast on Action News.