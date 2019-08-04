Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Hot Start To The Week

By , , and
Happy Sunday!

Temperatures will start off mild in the 60s and 70s. Highs today will range from 99-105 degrees. The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District has issued an Air Quality Alert for San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced and Madera Counties. The alert was issued because of smoke from the Marsh Complex fires burning in Contra Costa County. This alert is in effect until Monday. Daytime highs will hover around the century mark until about Wednesday. Then temperatures are expected to be below normal in the low 90s by the weekend.

Meteorologist Cristina Davies will have your full forecast on Action News.

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
(click or tap the images below for a larger version)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9 killed in Ohio in second US mass shooting within 24 hours
20 dead, dozens injured in mass shooting at El Paso Walmart
Organizers enhance security ahead of Tulare County Fair
Patrick Crusius: What we know about El Paso suspected shooter
Horrific crash on Hwy 41 near Caruthers leaves 1 dead, 5 injured
Motorcyclist killed after crashing into big rig in northwest Fresno
Madera police investigate deadly gang-related shooting
Show More
Students, parents prep for new school year at local health fair
Dog found tied to railroad tracks rescued
Merced is seeing a disturbing new trend - children being used to commit crimes
Collapsing cliff claims 3 lives along beach
1 killed after vehicle hits tree, flips over on south side of Hwy 180
More TOP STORIES News