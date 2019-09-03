Accuweather Forecast: More triple digit temperatures

Good Tuesday Morning!The Central Valley can expect another round of triple digit temperatures this afternoon. Highs will be from 99 to 104 degrees. Fresno's forecast high of 102 degrees is well above the average of 94 degrees but still below the record high of 111 set in 1955. Skies will be mostly sunny in the Central Valley but in the Sierra expect mostly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms along the crest especially over the Tulare County Mountains. By the end of the week into the weekend expect a significant cooldown that could drop Central Valley temperatures in the 80s on Sunday.Reuben Contreras will have your full forecast on Action News.