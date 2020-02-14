Accuweather Forecast: Rainy And Cold Monday

We are waking up to widespread rain across the valley with some areas of heavy downpours. The Sierra Nevada is also receiving a decent amount of snowfall to start off this Monday. Rain will continue off and on for most of the day. Temperatures this morning are in the 40s. High temperatures will be way below average only in the low 50s. Fresno will reach a high of 51. Rain will continue through 8am then a break with some sunshine by noon. With the sunshine it will fuel the chance for storms by 4 pm with some heavy downpours, lightning, gusty wind, and hail. There is a winter weather advisory through 5pm for 6-12 inches above elevations above 5000 feet and gusts up to 50 mph. The rest of the week we will stay dry with temperatures warming to the 70s by Thursday. We will see the possibility of more showers by Friday.Meteorologist Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.