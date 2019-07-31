Accuweather Forecast: Seasonable Conditions

Good Wednesday Morning!We are waking up to slightly cooler temperatures across the Central Valley this morning but this afternoon temperatures will be seasonable. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Fresno's forecast high of 99 degrees is right on average for late July. This trend continues for the rest of the week followed by a warm up this weekend. Temperatures will move back up to the triple digits but heat will not be excessive.Reuben Contreras will have your full forecast on Action News.