Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Slight 'cool down'

Tonight - Clear, with a low around 67. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday - Sunny, with a high near 98. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night - Clear, with a low around 67. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Kevin Musso will have your full forecast on Action News.


