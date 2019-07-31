Accuweather Forecast: Slight 'cool down'

Tonight - Clear, with a low around 67. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday - Sunny, with a high near 98. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night - Clear, with a low around 67. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
