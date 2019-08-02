Accuweather Forecast: Slightly Cooler Today

Happy Friday!We're waking up to slightly cooler temperatures across the Central Valley this morning. And that cool air will help temperatures this afternoon stay below the century mark. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Fresno's forecast high of 98 degrees is just below the average of 99 degrees for early August. We have a short warming trend that will bring triple digit temperatures back to the Central Valley Saturday through Tuesday. Highs will be below records and will stay below excessive levels. Another cooling trend will drop temperatures back into the mid-90s late next week.Reuben Contreras will have your full forecast on Action News.