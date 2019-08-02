Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Slightly Cooler Today

By , , and
Happy Friday!

We're waking up to slightly cooler temperatures across the Central Valley this morning. And that cool air will help temperatures this afternoon stay below the century mark. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Fresno's forecast high of 98 degrees is just below the average of 99 degrees for early August. We have a short warming trend that will bring triple digit temperatures back to the Central Valley Saturday through Tuesday. Highs will be below records and will stay below excessive levels. Another cooling trend will drop temperatures back into the mid-90s late next week.

Reuben Contreras will have your full forecast on Action News.


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
(click or tap the images below for a larger version)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigate shooting that injured two people in Merced
Police chase ends in crash in northeast Fresno, suspect still on the loose
Two people stabbed while walking home in central Fresno
Gilroy shooting: Injured victims thank doctors for saving their life
Fresno County DUI crash: Man gets 6 years in prison for death of girlfriend
Navy: Pilot died in fighter jet crash in Death Valley National Park
Local parents react to law limiting full-contact practices for youth football teams
Show More
21-year-old man seriously injured after fall in Yosemite National Park
Two families displaced after house fire in southeast Fresno
Fresno Co. Sheriff's deputies need help locating registered sex offender
What witnesses saw after a Navy jet crashed in Death Valley National Park
DA: No criminal case yet against father involved in twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News