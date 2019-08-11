Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Temperatures Heat Up

By , , and
Happy Sunday
The valley is starting off cool this morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Today highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s. These "cooler" temperatures do not last long. On Monday highs will be close to normal in the upper 90s. Then the triple-digit heat returns by the middle of the week. However, the mid to low 90s return by the weekend.

Meteorologist Cristina Davies will have your full forecast on Action News.

(click or tap the images below for a larger version)

