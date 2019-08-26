Accuweather Forecast: Triple Digit Heat

Today
Sunny and hot, with a high near 102. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 74. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 103. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Brianna Ruffalo will have your full forecast on Action News.
