Accuweather Forecast: Triple Digit Heat

By
Today
Sunny and hot, with a high near 102. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Tonight
Clear, with a low around 74. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 103. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
