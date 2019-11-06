Accuweather Forecast: Unseasonably warm again

Good Wednesday Morning!We are starting off the day with warmer temperatures across the Central Valley. For this afternoon conditions will be unseasonably warm again. Skies will be hazy with a few clouds and temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Expect hazy sunshine with temperatures near 80 degrees for the rest of the week into the weekend. Highs will cool slightly starting on Sunday down to the upper 70s, which are still mid for mid-November. Still no rain in the forecast for the next 7 to 10 days.Reuben Contreras will have your full forecast on Action News.