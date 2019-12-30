Another round of snow threatens Grapevine closure

A winter storm brought snow to the Grapevine area, threatening a second closure of the 5 Freeway in less than a week.
The California Highway Patrol conducted escorts on Interstate 5 for a few hours on Monday morning, pacing drivers as light snow fell.
The escorts ended just after 6:30 a.m., the CHP announced in a tweet.
A winter weather advisory is in effect along the Grapevine/I-5 until 4 p.m. Monday.
The snow could significantly impact travel along the 5 Freeway, in particular over the Grapevine, the NWS said.
A major snowstorm caused dangerous driving conditions through the Grapevine, shutting down the 5 Freeway for more than 36 hours beginning on Christmas.
Officials are warning drivers to take precautions and expect hazardous road conditions.
However, the new system, that moved in late Sunday, is less severe that the snowstorm that came before.