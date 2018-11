More than 400 customers are without power in East Fresno County after a car crashed into a power pole Wednesday morning.That number has now dwindled to 69, however, PG&E says the power won't be restored until 6 p.m.Law enforcement says the crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Olive near North De Wolf.Sheriff's deputies had to shut down Olive between Temperance and De Wolf, as PG&E crews worked to restore power to the area.Deputies say the driver of the car is going to be ok.