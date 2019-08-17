weather

Fresno may get a brief respite from the heat this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- National Weather Service meteorologists say we could be seeing above-average temperatures a little while longer.

A heat advisory is in effect, and folks are doing anything and everything to keep cool.

The good news is that we could get a break, before things start to heat back up again next week.

Fresnans are trying to keep cool, whether it's by making their own shade or creating a cool breeze with battery-operated fans.

As folks are sweating through the triple digit temperatures, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Hanford say the high temperatures will stick around.

"We are looking for it to continue over the next couple days around 107. We're looking at the same thing. We do have an excessive heat warning," says Dan Harty.

The heat even poses a challenge for firefighters running from blaze to blaze.

"The work cycle for our crews is much shorter in these temperatures, bringing extra resources for our crews helps the process," says Jeremiah Wittwer, a Fresno firefighter.

Harty says they're seeing higher temperatures than average both day and night.

"It's also due to overnight temperatures that really don't cool off or aren't as low as they typically are. It was 87 degrees at midnight, it was above 80 until 4 a.m."

Harty says unlike the record-breaking days of heat last year, this year seems to be on track to being an average summer in Fresno.

While he can't determine how long it's going to stay warm, Harty says we'll see high temperatures for the next few months.

Harty says we'll start to see a break from the heat come this weekend.

He advises people to stay hydrated, while others are considering just staying indoors.

Harty says it looks like Tuesday we'll warm up, and likely reach triple-digit heat in the days following.

He doesn't think they'll issue another heat advisory just yet, but isn't ruling out the possibility.
