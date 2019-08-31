accuweather

How to keep mosquitoes away after a flood

Mosquito populations can rapidly increase within a week of a hurricane or a major flooding event. Standing water provides an ideal location for pesky mosquitoes to lay eggs, and they can spread diseases like malaria, yellow fever, West Nile virus and Zika.

The longer the floodwaters are present, the longer mosquitoes will linger. To prevent mosquito growth, follow these simple tips from AccuWeather:

  • Remove as much standing water near your home as you can.

  • Check for standing water in these common mosquito breeding grounds: potted plant bases, tires, clogged roof gutters, yard debris, tarps and boats.

  • Make sure your pool is properly chlorinated.


  • While working outdoors, cover up with long sleeves, pants, shoes and socks.

  • Properly apply mosquito repellent to your skin or clothing.

  • Fix any broken screens covering your windows, porches and doors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhealthaccuweatherfloodinghurricane dorianmosquito
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
How to stay safe when the power goes out during a hurricane
Drinking water safety tips during a hurricane
How to keep food safe during a power outage
Hurricane hacks for food storage and more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspected drunk driver kills passenger, damages several cars in downtown Fresno
Police arrest convicted car thief after long chase, but second suspect escaped
Fresno police disarm injured man using less-than-lethal weapons
Protesters demand more disciplinary action for student who used racial slur
Fresno State suspends Sigma Chi fraternity
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan stabbed in prison
Woman with empty liquor bottles in car crashes in northwest Fresno
Show More
Victim dies after Hanford woman arrested for DUI, hit-and-run with her children in the car
Wires supplying power to marijuana grow causes Fresno house fire
Coroner: Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died of overdose
Alleged drunk driver in deadly central Fresno crash pleads 'not guilty'
Actress Valerie Harper dies at 80, family says
More TOP STORIES News