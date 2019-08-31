- Secure outdoor items like trash bins and patio furniture that could blow away.
- Take down items like hanging plants that could be blown into windows or patio doors.
- Be sure that propane and other fuel tanks are properly secured.
- Remove any dead or rotting trees and limbs that could fall and cause damage.
How to prepare your home for high winds before a hurricane
Is your property prepared for high winds? If severe weather is in the forecast, follow these simple steps from AccuWeather to minimize damage:
ACCUWEATHER
