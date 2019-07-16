Lotion in the refrigerator and more hacks to keep cool without AC

When it comes to keeping cool in the oppressive summer heat, you could jack up your energy bill by blasting the air conditioning. Or you could try these inventive hacks from AccuWeather.Here are just a few of them:Place a bowl of ice in front of a fan to make it even cooler.Chill lotion in the fridge before applying.Avoid eating too many protein-rich foods because they increase metabolic heat.Watch the video play above for the full list of hacks.