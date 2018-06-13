U.S. & WORLD

MOAB, Utah --
As a wildfire approached Cade Grosskreuz's Utah home on Tuesday, his neighbors came to his aid and fought off the flames with hoses and fire extinguishers.

Grosskreuz posted dramatic photos and video showing his neighbors battling the blaze in a wooded area just feet from his home while they waited for firefighters to arrive at the scene. In all, he said, 10 neighbors helped him out in his time of need, some of them dousing the fire while others cleared belongings out of his house.

Though Grosskreuzs' home was spared, the wildfire did destroy eight other homes, two garages and a business, according to city officials. The blaze, dubbed the Cinema Court Fire, was reported contained by Tuesday evening.

"We were so lucky that we didn't lose anything. Many are without a home after today. I can't thank everyone enough who helped us out today," Grosskreuz wrote on Instagram.
