Record-breaking heat reported in the Central Valley, no let up in sight

There is not much relief in sight for the next seven days with temperature highs in the triple-digits every day.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central California saw record-breaking heat over the weekend with high temperatures across the entire Central Valley and foothills reaching the triple-digits.

Temperatures varied from 106 to 112 degrees on Sunday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service in Hanford, previous records set in Fresno, Hanford, Merced and Madera were broken.



Highs in the Central Valley could break some records once again with the triple-digits moving in on Monday.

We will continue to see the Excessive Heat Warning through Thursday, ABC30 Meteorologist Madeline Evans says.

Cloud cover and moisture continue to stream in from a leftover tropical system, and Monday, the Valley will see some clouds with higher humidity.

There will be another chance for strong thunderstorms over the Sierra Nevada and parts of the foothills.



There is not much relief in sight for the next seven days with temperature highs in the triple-digits every day. The Climate Prediction Center believes this trend will continue through August.
