Accuweather Forecast

Good Thursday Morning!
Scattered areas of heavy rain and lightning continued to move over the valley into the early morning hours, but we will start to clear out throughout the day. However, a chance to see a scattered shower will remain through tonight. There will be another slight chance for rain in the Sierra Saturday. Otherwise, temperatures will be in the high 70's to low 80's through the weekend and into the middle of next week with mostly sunny skies.
Brianna Ruffalo will have your full forecast on ABC30 Action News.
