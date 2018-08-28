Accuweather Forecast

WEATHER

Reuben Contreras, Brianna Ruffalo and Cristina Davies
Good Thursday Morning!

Scattered areas of heavy rain and lightning continued to move over the valley into the early morning hours, but we will start to clear out throughout the day. However, a chance to see a scattered shower will remain through tonight. There will be another slight chance for rain in the Sierra Saturday. Otherwise, temperatures will be in the high 70's to low 80's through the weekend and into the middle of next week with mostly sunny skies.
