Ridgecrest Earthquake: Tremors felt across several Valley counties

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The tremors were strong enough to be felt throughout most of the state as another earthquake struck again.It was powerful enough to stop folks in the Central Valley in their tracks."Everybody looked at each other like is this really happening," said Fresno resident Rosa Gutierrez.Video sent in by an ABC30 Insider showed lights swaying at Tachi Palace in Lemoore. People inside the casino were evacuated, witnesses told Action News.Another resident felt the earthquake while they were outside, and caught massive waves sloshing across their pool.Rosa Gutierrez was at Chuckchansi Park when she felt the earthquake, and she decided to look for cover."It was scary to the point where we had to come downstairs," Gutierrez said. "It was really long, it kept shaking and the whole stadium kept swaying."People reported feeling the tremors from areas ranging from Los Banos and Merced.A North Valley resident said the rolling tremors lasted for several minutes and captured video of a ceiling fan swaying in her home.Many say they it lasted for several minutes, and some folks in the Central Valley claim they are having cell service issues following the earthquake.Action News has learned a regional task force is heading to Kern County to assist crews. As of Friday night, there is 27 personnel apart of this team, which include people from Fresno, Clovis, Selma, Merced, Tulare and Fresno County.