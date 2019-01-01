Sierra Nevada snowpack at 153 percent after February storms

Updated an hour ago

California officials say the Sierra Nevada snowpack is at 153 percent of average to date and it's all thanks to another month of wet weather.On Thursday, officials with the California Department of Water Resources headed up to Phillips Station to conduct their third snow survey of 2019.Less than a month ago the snowpack was at 100 percent.Winter snow provides drinking water for much of the state as it melts in warmer months and flows into reservoirs.A three-year drought emergency ended in 2017, but officials said water conservation efforts must continue.