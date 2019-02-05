SNOW

Snow storm forces schools to cancel class and others to miss work

Snow storm forces schools to cancel class and others to miss work

OAKHURST, Calif. (KFSN) --
A thick blanket of powder covered the campus of Yosemite High and others like it as hundreds of kids missed school Tuesday because of heavy snowfall across a number of foothill communities.

"We don't have to do any homework we don't have to do any of that instead just stay at home and hang out with our parents, our animals, and hang out in the snow," said Scott Williams, a 9th grade student at Yosemite High School.

Administrators made the decision to cancel class Monday afternoon just as frigid temperatures moved into the area - bringing snow and icy conditions.

"It gets pretty slippery you don't know when it's going to turn off the cliff or something," said Aaron Woodard, an 11th grade student.

RELATED: Snow causes dangerous driving conditions, closures of schools and highways

Class was not the only thing that was missed Tuesday, many people skipped work due to safety concerns.

Slick roads made driving conditions a little too treacherous for residents who decided to stay indoors rather than deal with the elements

"I woke up with stuff, having stuff to do and looked outside and said well I'm getting nothing done today it's just everywhere," said resident Robert Steinhoff.

Some residents couldn't even make it out of their driveways.

As of right now, administrators say class will resume tomorrow as scheduled. There will be a one-hour bus delay for Coarsegold and Rivergold.
