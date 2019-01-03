CALIFORNIA WATER

First California snow survey of 2019 shows snowpack is below average for this time of year

FILE - Frank Gehrke of the Department of Water Resources checks the depth of the snowpack during the snow survey, Monday, April 2, 2018, near Echo Summit, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Department of Water Resources conducted the first Phillips Station snow survey of 2019 on Thursday, and results show snowpack is below average for this time of year.

The manual survey recorded 25.5 inches of snow depth and snow water equivalent of 9 inches at Phillips Station, which is 80 percent average for that location. Across California, the Sierra snowpack is 67 percent of average. This means that Sierra water content is below average for this time of year, despite early winter storms.

"About two-thirds of California's annual rainfall occurs December through March. Total precipitation so far this water year, which began October 1, has been below average," said DWR State Climatologist Michael Anderson. "We still have three wet season months ahead of us, so there's time for the snowpack to build and improve before it begins to melt, which usually starts happening around April 1."

Snowpack generally provides about 30% of California's water needs as it melts in the spring and summer months. The survey by DWR is their first of five snow surveys at Phillips Station, with the others set to happen in February, March, April and May.
