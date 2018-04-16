Storm creates chaos on Valley roadways

Monday's storm wreaked havoc on Valley roadways.Slick highways proved dangerous on the afternoon commute. In the Central Valley, California Highway Patrol officers responded to almost 60 weather-related accidents, including one on Highway 99 just before the North Avenue exit.California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer, Vic Taylor suggests increasing the "three car-length" rule to seven or eight, "when it rains the oils in the asphalt lift to the surface, at which point you want to increase your stopping distance."As the quick moving storm snarled traffic along Fresno's major highways, it was the wind knocked over a tree at Tulare & P St.Cal Trans Public Information Officer, Sam Yniguez says, "it was fast but there was a lot to it. We did get a lot of calls for spinouts, having to clear a lot of the roads, minor flooding issues, but those pumped out."Cal Trans initiated "storm protocol" meaning a crew is available at all times. They will be doing emergency repair work along both sides of Highway 99 between Clinton and Ventura starting at 9 am.