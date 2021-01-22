weather

3 storms will bring rain to Central Valley, snow to Sierra over the next week

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The long-awaited rain and snow will finally move into the Central Valley and Sierra as three storm systems form over the next week.

The first low-pressure system forming in Northern California will bring scattered showers to Central California by Friday afternoon and continue throughout the evening.



ABC30's Accuweather team said the Sierra Nevada would also see snow on Friday, but temperatures will not be nearly as cold because of the cloud cover.



Over the weekend, the area will dry out, and temperatures will be in the mid-50s. But another storm will move in on Monday.

Monday's storm will be much stronger, bringing in widespread rain throughout the Valley and snow over the mountains.

The much colder air will lower the snow levels to 2,500 feet on Monday and then 2,000 feet on Tuesday morning, so we can also expect to see snow in the foothills. Travelers going through the mountain passes will need to be prepared for snowy conditions.



Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s on Monday and Tuesday.

On Wednesday, we'll see the third storm system move in with another good chance of more rain and snow.

