Weather

Houston teacher creates bench bridge to keep elementary students dry after Tropical Storm Imelda

HOUSTON, Texas -- When an elementary school in Houston, Texas flooded during Tropical Storm Imelda, a teacher stepped in to help the young students stay high and dry as they made their way to lunch.

Video taken by a teacher at Durham Elementary School,who chose to remain anonymous, has gone viral.

That teacher said after the rain started pouring down, inches of water collected in the walkway.

She and other teachers knew the children would be cold in wet clothing. That's when another teacher decided to use benches as a walkway.

"He started grabbing the benches and made a long bridge for the kids," the anonymous teacher said.

She said the video was taken to share the circumstances that the students and faculty face every time it rains.

"It showed teachers jumping into action and doing what was necessary to make sure those students felt safe and secure," the teacher said. "The students are the priority and nothing else mattered in that moment."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathertexasfloodingteacheru.s. & worldteachersstudentssevere weather
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bullard High marching band banned from school's field
Two victims found in Madera County after shooting in downtown Fresno
Merced student hit by car, seriously injured while riding bike to school
198 Fresno County residents cheated in solar power scam
Visalia man held to answer on murder charges after son shoots self
START HERE: Storm Area 51 latest, Global Climate Strike
Fresno moves closer to cracking down on 'nuisance' vacation rentals
Show More
Man in court over death of Fresno 2-year-old who shot himself
Judge halts California law that would force Pres. Trump to release tax returns
Second victim testifies against Fresno priest accused of sex crimes
Singer Josh Turner's road crew involved in deadly bus crash near Shandon
Married couple dies days after being pulled from central Fresno house fire: Sheriff
More TOP STORIES News