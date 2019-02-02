TREE FALL

Tree falls down in Clovis after overnight winds and rain

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Residents in a Clovis neighborhood found a surprise outside their homes Saturday morning following an overnight storm.

Just after 11 a.m. neighbors said they saw a fallen tree in a roadway of Tarpey Village near Ashlan Avenue and Clovis Avenue.

Luckily, no one was injured and no property was damaged.

Neighbors helped break down the tree, and Fresno County officials are expected to clear the debris.

A winter storm is continuing to wreak havoc across much of the state.

In the Valley, heavy rain has caused flooding in certain areas, making some roadways hazardous for drivers.

Strong winds have been a concern for homeowners as several trees have come down in the storm.

More rain and snow are expected for the Valley through the next week.
