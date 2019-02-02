WEATHER

VIDEO: Funnel cloud spotted near Chowchilla, NWS says

(Video by: ABC30 Insider, Stephen Kinnett)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The National Weather Service in Hanford are saying a funnel cloud was spotted near Chowchilla Saturday afternoon.

Video shot by ABC30 Insider, Stephen Kinnett, shows a small flash of lightning as storms clouds slowly begin to funnel.

A tornado warning was issued from 3:50 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.., but NWS said they cannot call the sighting a tornado until there are reports of damage, or visual proof the funnel touched the ground.


NWS said there was a "very impressive tornadic signature" in the area of the funnel cloud.

An EF1 tornado touched down in Fresno County on Jan. 18.

