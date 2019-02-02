4:48 PM - Public Information Statement regarding Tornado Warning issued at 3:50 PM and has expired at 4:15 PM. The Tornado Warning was valid only for portions of Mariposa (south central) and Madera (northwestern) Counties. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/X34RGl5Gg5 — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) February 3, 2019

The National Weather Service in Hanford are saying a funnel cloud was spotted near Chowchilla Saturday afternoon.Video shot by ABC30 Insider, Stephen Kinnett, shows a small flash of lightning as storms clouds slowly begin to funnel.A tornado warning was issued from 3:50 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.., but NWS said they cannot call the sighting a tornado until there are reports of damage, or visual proof the funnel touched the ground.NWS said there was a "very impressive tornadic signature" in the area of the funnel cloud.An EF1 tornado touched down in Fresno County on Jan. 18.