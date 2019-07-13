Triple-digit weather moves into the Valley this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Make no mistake.Shirley King is not happy with this weather."Take all your clothes off, and you still won't get any cooler," said King.But she is happy to know the City of Fresno is opening cooling centers Saturday and Sunday."I think it's good it's a good thing," said King. "Even though the hobos need to stay cool, okay."Jamie Sandoval with the City of Fresno says with temperatures expected to reach 105 degrees.The city wanted to make sure people in the community had a safe place to escape the extreme heat."If you don't have a place to go and it's a little bit too hot you know go out to one of these cooling centers relax and meet new people and enjoy and stay out the heat," said Sandoval.And if you do not have transportation, don't worry.The city's FAX bus system will take people for free to the four cooling centers.They are located at Ted C. Wills Community Center, Frank H. Ball Neighborhood Center, Mosqueda Community Center, and Pinedale Community Center.But triple-digit heat may not last for long.The National Weather Service in Hanford says we have only experienced eights days of 100 degrees or above which is unusual for this time of the year."We are going to into a stretch right now of triple digits for the Valley but luckily this one will also be short-lived. So this is actually going to be good news," said Kevin Durfee with the National Weather Service.