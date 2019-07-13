weather

Triple-digit weather moves into the Valley this weekend

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Make no mistake.

Shirley King is not happy with this weather.

"Take all your clothes off, and you still won't get any cooler," said King.

But she is happy to know the City of Fresno is opening cooling centers Saturday and Sunday.

"I think it's good it's a good thing," said King. "Even though the hobos need to stay cool, okay."

Jamie Sandoval with the City of Fresno says with temperatures expected to reach 105 degrees.

The city wanted to make sure people in the community had a safe place to escape the extreme heat.

"If you don't have a place to go and it's a little bit too hot you know go out to one of these cooling centers relax and meet new people and enjoy and stay out the heat," said Sandoval.

And if you do not have transportation, don't worry.

The city's FAX bus system will take people for free to the four cooling centers.

They are located at Ted C. Wills Community Center, Frank H. Ball Neighborhood Center, Mosqueda Community Center, and Pinedale Community Center.

But triple-digit heat may not last for long.

The National Weather Service in Hanford says we have only experienced eights days of 100 degrees or above which is unusual for this time of the year.

"We are going to into a stretch right now of triple digits for the Valley but luckily this one will also be short-lived. So this is actually going to be good news," said Kevin Durfee with the National Weather Service.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfresnosummerheatweatherheat wave
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Accuweather Forecast: Heat Advisory Still In Effect
Longest stretch of triple digits for the Central Valley this year
How industries are protecting workers during extreme heat
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News