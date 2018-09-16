In @CityofWilm the record for yearly #rainfall has been broken, and there's still 106 days to go! The record, #btw is from 1877, over 140 years ago!!! #ncwx pic.twitter.com/DFgsGODZV0 — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) September 16, 2018

Residents of Wilmington are continuing to assess the damage after Hurricane Florence made landfall on Wrightsville Beach last week.The city has already broken its annual record for rain with more than three months to go.Florence, now a tropical depression, is slowly moving west.