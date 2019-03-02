VIDEO: Funnel cloud spotted over Mendota

Multiple reports came into the agency at 11:45 a.m. After review, officials say the images show "clearly a rotating funnel cloud."
Videos captured by ABC30 insiders show the cloud taking form.
WATCH: Latest Accuweather Forecast from the StormWarn 30 center
At this time there have been no reports of the cloud touching down.
2:36 PM: Significant Weather Advisory for these cells near Mendota. Small hail, heavy rain, wind over 40 mph, and funnel clouds are possible. Storms are moving east at 20 mph. #cawx pic.twitter.com/tn5O1CUNIj— NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) March 2, 2019
Share your weather photos with us by using #abc30insider.