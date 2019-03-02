weather

VIDEO: Funnel cloud spotted over Mendota

EMBED <>More Videos

Viewer video of the funnel cloud over Mendota on Divisadero Street. Credit: Jesse Villegas

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The National Weather Service in Hanford has confirmed a funnel cloud appeared over Mendota Saturday.

Multiple reports came into the agency at 11:45 a.m. After review, officials say the images show "clearly a rotating funnel cloud."

Videos captured by ABC30 insiders show the cloud taking form.

WATCH: Latest Accuweather Forecast from the StormWarn 30 center

At this time there have been no reports of the cloud touching down.



Share your weather photos with us by using #abc30insider.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weathermendotaweatherstormsevere weather
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast
Sierra Nevada snowpack at 153 percent after February storms
Train moving after 183 stuck on Amtrak since Sunday
Man on skis pulled by horse and buggy
TOP STORIES
Man in critical condition after being stabbed with kitchen knife
Now, private security guards will patrol Fresno parks overnight
California seizes 2,290 rifles and other firearms in 2018
DEA seizes enough fentanyl 'to kill nearly 2 million people' in one raid
Stabbing suspect in custody after hourslong SWAT standoff in southeast Fresno
Authorities looking for inmate who walked away from Mount Bullion Conservation Camp
Deadly Selma crash: Suspect postpones arraignment, 8-year-old's funeral being planned
Show More
Visalia man sentenced to life in prison for raping unconscious woman
Visalia mother arrested 8 months after infant nearly drowns
Series of random shootings terrifies Fresno County families
School 'pooperintendent' upset over release of mug shot
Fire at apartment complex in Central Fresno, several residents evacuated
More TOP STORIES News