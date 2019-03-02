VIDEO: Funnel cloud spotted over Mendota

2:36 PM: Significant Weather Advisory for these cells near Mendota. Small hail, heavy rain, wind over 40 mph, and funnel clouds are possible. Storms are moving east at 20 mph. #cawx pic.twitter.com/tn5O1CUNIj — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) March 2, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The National Weather Service in Hanford has confirmed a funnel cloud appeared over Mendota Saturday.Multiple reports came into the agency at 11:45 a.m. After review, officials say the images show "clearly a rotating funnel cloud."Videos captured by ABC30 insiders show the cloud taking form.At this time there have been no reports of the cloud touching down.Share your weather photos with us by using #abc30insider.