WEATHER

VIDEO: Rain-swollen Los Angeles River roars in Glendale

EMBED </>More Videos

The powerful storm drenched the Southland on Saturday, causing the rain-swollen Los Angeles River to roar in Glendale.

By
GLENDALE, Calif. --
The powerful storm drenched the Southland on Saturday, causing the rain-swollen Los Angeles River to roar in Glendale.

The L.A. River is usually a trickle. That definitely was not the case on Saturday, when the relentless rain caused the water level to rise significantly.

Along the Glendale stretch of the river, the water came over the side walkway barriers in some parts. Some area residents said they've never seen the river get so swollen.
WATCH: AIR7 HD over rain-swollen LA River
EMBED More News Videos

The Los Angeles River is usually a trickle. That was definitely not the case on Saturday, when the river roared to life amid the powerful rainstorm.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherrainfloodingsevere weather
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Ventura search-and-rescue team member killed in 5 Fwy crash
Some evacuations lifted for wildfire burn areas in Ventura, LA counties
WEATHER
VIDEO: Torrential rain turns Malibu street into raging river
Tree falls down in Clovis after overnight winds and rain
Fresh powder in Shaver Lake catches drivers off guard
VIDEO: Funnel cloud spotted near Chowchilla
More Weather
Top Stories
Fresh powder in Shaver Lake catches drivers off guard
Art project gives students, community deeper look into human trafficking
VIDEO: Funnel cloud spotted near Chowchilla
PHOTOS: Winter storm produces picture perfect scenery
Part of Highway 269 closed, Caltrans reports
Tree falls down in Clovis after overnight winds and rain
Cardi B declines Super Bowl halftime opportunity to support Kaepernick
Part of Highway 59 closed due to flooding
Show More
Wheelchair-bound woman wins suit over United Airlines
Highway 140 leading into Yosemite reopens, Caltrans reports
Man gunned down in East Central Fresno identified
Seinfeld sued by company claiming he sold fake Porsche
'Choosing greatness': Trump's State of the Union aims for a unifying tone
More News