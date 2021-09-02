Man shot and killed in west central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Homicide detectives are questioning a person of interest after a deadly shooting in west central Fresno on Wednesday night.

It happened near Parkway Drive and Olive Avenue.

Fresno police say officers found the man with at least one gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Palace Inn.

CPR was performed on the victim and he was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Police say the victim is in his 30s.

Investigators have interviewed witnesses and say they still have a lot of questions to answer.


"Officers received information that there may be an interpersonal issue involving this male victim and the individual who's said to be the shooter in this incident," said Fresno Police Lt. Brian Valles.

Police detained a man for questioning. They say he is a person of interest.

It's unclear if the shooting was gang-related.
