Officials confirm 1st human case of West Nile Virus in Madera County this year

Symptoms include a fever, head or body ache, and joint pain. According to the CDC, 8 out of 10 people infected with West Nile won't develop symptoms.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Health officials have confirmed the first human case of West Nile Virus in Madera County this year.

Officials have not released the person's condition.

"This case is a reminder of the risks from West Nile Virus-infected mosquito bites. It is important to learn and follow the recommendations to lower your risk of being bitten by mosquitoes," stated Simon Paul, M.D., Madera County Public Health Officer.

Symptoms include a fever, head or body ache, and joint pain.

But according to the CDC, 8 out of 10 people infected with West Nile won't develop symptoms.