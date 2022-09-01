Health officials confirm West Nile Virus human death in Fresno County

Of the 30 types of mosquitoes found in Fresno County, four have the potential to carry and transmit West Nile Virus.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Health officials have confirmed a human death caused by West Nile Virus in Fresno County.

"Our heartfelt condolences go to the family and friends. We need to stay vigilant as mosquitoes may continue to cause several severe illnesses, including West Nile Virus infection, which require hospitalization and intensive care," says Dr. Rais Vohra, Fresno County Interim Health Officer.

Officials did not release any information about the person who died.

So far this year in Fresno County, there have been nine human cases of the virus.

Symptoms include a fever, head or body ache, and joint pain.

But according to the CDC, 8 out of 10 people infected with West Nile won't develop symptoms.

