Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting: 3 victims killed were all under 30, authorities say

GILROY, Calif. -- A 6-year-old boy was among the three young people killed when a gunman opened fire at a California food festival.

At least 25 people were sent to the hospital, according to representatives from four area hospitals. St. Louise Regional Hospital said one patient was among the dead. Of the injured patients, at least 12 were being treated for gunshot wounds, while the others had non-gunshot-related injuries.

Police said the gunman was also killed on Sunday. They identified the suspect as a local 19-year-old man.

Here's what we know so far about the victims who were killed.

Stephen Romero

Stephen, who was just 6 years old, died in the shooting. Stephen was with his mother and grandmother at the annual food festival. They were both hospitalized as well.

His other grandmother, Maribel Romero, said Stephen was "always kind, happy and, you know, playful."

Unidentified victims

At a press conference on Monday, authorities said a 13-year-old girl and a man in his 20s were the other people who were killed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get the latest on the deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gilroycrimefestivalgilroy garlic festival shootingshootingactive shooterinvestigation
GILROY GARLIC FESTIVAL SHOOTING
Boy, teen girl, man ID'd as victims killed in Gilroy shooting
What we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival suspect
Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting chaos captured in witness videos
Grandmother remembers 6-year-old killed in Gilroy shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, teen girl, man ID'd as victims killed in Gilroy shooting
What we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival suspect
Witness says Gilroy shooter 'made eye contact with me'
Power restored to customers in Fresno County
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Bystander rescues 2 at Reedley Beach a day after five children nearly drowned
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire near Fowler
Show More
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
More TOP STORIES News