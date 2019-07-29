GILROY, Calif. -- A law enforcement official has identified 19-year-old Santino Legan as the person who shot and killed three people at the Gilroy Garlic Festival yesterday. Neighbors of the Legan family can't believe it.
"The conversations I had with him, I would never suspect something like this so, it's kind of a shocker," said Kawika Palacios.
Palacios says Santino and his brother were very active and would train with each other in the garage.
"I think boxing...they were fighters. They trained for a while," Palacios said.
RELATED: Grandmother says she wants justice for 6-year-old killed
According to an article in the Gilroy Dispatch dated July 2017, Rosino Legan is an amateur boxer who is training for the 2020 Olympics. His three brothers spar with him and his father serves as his coach.
Kyle Dickson, who lives across the street, called the family upstanding.
"I know the parents. They're very nice, always friendly. I talk to them every time I see them. Just a great family," he said.
According to Dickson, the SWAT team, police and ATF agents descended on the home on Churchill Place around midnight. He says only a woman was home.
Palacios says his mother heard and saw the police activity.
"She said they heard police yell out 'Come outside with your hands up'," he said.
Police stayed at the home for about eight hours. They left at 8:15 a.m. with bags full of possible evidence.
Dickson says the neighborhood is in shock.
Get the latest on the deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting here.
Santino William Legan: What we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival suspect
GILROY GARLIC FESTIVAL SHOOTING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More