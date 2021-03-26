fire

Pile of trash catches fire in Clovis, part of NB Willow Ave closed

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have blocked off part of Willow Avenue in Clovis after a pile of trash caught fire on Friday.

Clovis police have closed northbound Willow Avenue just north of Nees Avenue.

Officials say the pile of trash was burning in the middle of the street. In a video shared on social media, firefighters were on the scene working to put out the blaze.

A recycling collection truck appeared to be parked nearby. The cause of the fire wasn't immediately clear.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
clovistrashfirefirefighters
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Small attic fire sparks in central Fresno
Firefighter trapped in assisted living home blaze found dead
Fire destroys Fresno restaurant's storage building
Resident killed in fire at New York assisted living facility
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno artist paints mural of murdered street vendor
WATCH: Rocket debris lights up skies over Pacific Northwest
Worker injured after industrial accident in Atwater
Demands for investigation into Fresno Co. Health Dept., Foster Farms
Texas mom, who contracted COVID after giving birth, dies at 33
Police arrest 18-year-old for murder of Fresno street vendor
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in central Fresno
Show More
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in east central Fresno
Driver leads Fresno Co. deputies on high-speed chase
EXPLAINER: What we know about cargo ship blocking Suez Canal
Animal experts explain how to handle rattlesnake bites
Fresno leaders laying out plan for COVID relief money
More TOP STORIES News