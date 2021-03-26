FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have blocked off part of Willow Avenue in Clovis after a pile of trash caught fire on Friday.
Clovis police have closed northbound Willow Avenue just north of Nees Avenue.
Officials say the pile of trash was burning in the middle of the street. In a video shared on social media, firefighters were on the scene working to put out the blaze.
A recycling collection truck appeared to be parked nearby. The cause of the fire wasn't immediately clear.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route.
Pile of trash catches fire in Clovis, part of NB Willow Ave closed
